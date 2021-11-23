Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $360.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.46.

WDAY opened at $274.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 12-month low of $204.86 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 51.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

