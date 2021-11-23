Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

WYNN stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

