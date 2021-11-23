XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.32. XOS shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get XOS alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.