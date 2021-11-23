XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. XSGD has a market cap of $139.41 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.27 or 0.07346625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.42 or 1.00469254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 190,041,381 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.