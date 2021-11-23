Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 405,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,217. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,640 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

