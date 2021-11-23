Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
