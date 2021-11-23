Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

