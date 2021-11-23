Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.26.

AUY stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 227.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,274 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,381,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 406,308 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $286,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

