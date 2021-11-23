Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.26.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,761,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 142,162 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.