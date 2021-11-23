Yellow Road (ROAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $74,005.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $74,005.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.24 or 0.07489423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.78 or 0.99768013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.