Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Knowles posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $22.09 on Friday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

