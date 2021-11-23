Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.57 Million

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $547.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $78.57 million. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,702. Novavax has a 12-month low of $90.76 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

