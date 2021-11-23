Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

