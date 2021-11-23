Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenwich LifeSciences.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLSI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,017. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

