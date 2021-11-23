Zacks: Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ironSource.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $52,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,311. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

