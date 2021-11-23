Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

