Zacks: Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $12.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $13.74 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LYB opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.27 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 741.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

