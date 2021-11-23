Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 905.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. 4,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,502. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

