Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.90 Million

Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $349.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,545%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 345,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,348. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

