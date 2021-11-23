Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

CRNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

