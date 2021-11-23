Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,724. The company has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

