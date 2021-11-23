Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $3.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the lowest is $3.07. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 350,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

