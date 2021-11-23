Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.38. Southern reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

SO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 94,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,178. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

