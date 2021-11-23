Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce sales of $22.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $89.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

