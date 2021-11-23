Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Immersion by 9.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

