Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report sales of $121.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $118.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $474.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $475.54 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $475.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,072. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

