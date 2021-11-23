Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $1.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

RHI stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.48. 5,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,933. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $23,605,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $22,196,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

