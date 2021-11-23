Zacks: Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.06). W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $529.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 276,794 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $55,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.