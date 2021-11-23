Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) to Sell

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LEGN traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.18.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

