Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NERDY INC provides platform for live online learning. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. NERDY INC, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NRDY opened at $6.20 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

