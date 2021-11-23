Zacks Investment Research Lowers Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Hold

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

