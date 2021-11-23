Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Buy

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $204.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $178.20. 422,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,029. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion and a PE ratio of -14.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,732 shares of company stock worth $125,494,693 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

