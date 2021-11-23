Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CSLT opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 316,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

