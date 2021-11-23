Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Buy

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get CSL alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSL (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.