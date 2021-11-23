Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNDT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

