Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 158.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

