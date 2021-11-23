Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $112.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.57.

Zendesk stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $25,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

