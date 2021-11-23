Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen now has a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Zendesk traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 116506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.