Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $324,225.45

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Zeusshield has a market cap of $324,225.45 and $20,709.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

