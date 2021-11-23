Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Announces Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

