Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock traded down $42.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.91. The company had a trading volume of 665,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,618. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.20 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

