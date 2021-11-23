ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 982,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 146,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,778. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

