ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

