Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

