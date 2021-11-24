$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 76.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harsco by 185.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Harsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,369. Harsco has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

