$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.98. 35,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

