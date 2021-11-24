-$0.19 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALT stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.00. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

