$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 424,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,654. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

