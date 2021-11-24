$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

