-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDHL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 29,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

