$0.92 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.25. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.