$0.92 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.25. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

